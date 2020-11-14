Kerala logs 6,357 new Covid-19 cases, 6,793 recoveries

Kerala reported 6,357 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to over 5.20 lakh as the toll climbed to 1,848 with 26 more fatalities,Health minister K K Shailaja said.

As many as 6,793 people have been cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries to 4,41,523, Shailaja said in a press release.

Presently, 76,927 people are undergoing treatment in various districts.

With the fresh cases, the Covid caseload touched 5,20,999.

In the last 24 hours, 61,553 samples have been sent for testing and the test positivity rate today was 10.33 per cent.

So far 54,26,841 samples have been sent for testing, the release said.

Ernakulam recorded 860 cases today, Thrissur 759, Kozhikode 710 and Malappuram 673.

Among the deceased were two nonagenariansand 18 people who are over 60.

Of those who tested positive today, 63 are healthworkers, while 107 had come from outside the state and 5,542 were infected through contact.

At least 3,19,481 people are under observation in various districts, including 17,946 in various hospitals.

While two new areas were added to the hotspot list, five areas were removed.