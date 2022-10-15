Kerala Lok Ayukta probe against K K Shailaja

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 15 2022, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 00:33 ist
K K Shailaja. Credit: PTI Photo

The Kerala Lok Ayukta initiated an inquiry against former Kerala health minister K K Shailaja, and several others, in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of PPE kits and other surgical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Admitting a petition in this regard, the Lok Ayukta issued notices to Shailaja, and top officials of state health department and Kerala Medical Services Corporation, who carried out the purchases.

The petitioner alleged that there was massive corruption and irregularities in the purchase as many items were purchased at exorbitant rates.

Through a preliminary inquiry, the Lok Ayukta stated that the complainant had produced documents in support of the allegations of misappropriation of funds, and manipulations of the public exchequer, for illegal gains and personal benefits.

The government had earlier denied reports of corruption in purchases made during the pandemic citing that many items had to be purchased at exorbitant rates because of the high demand and scarcity.

Shailaja had earned much appreciation, as compared to other states, Covid-19 cases and deaths remained under control in Kerala. But there were allegations that the state health department suppressed figures.

Shailaja was even offered the Ramon Magsaysay award recently, but the Communist Party of India (Marxist) decided she should not receive it, citing the anti-communist stand of former Philippines President Ramon Magsaysay, after whom the award is named.

