Kerala Lokayukta clarifies on allegations including 'rabid dog' remark

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Apr 18 2023, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 12:53 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

In an unusual move, the Kerala Lokayukta has issued a press release with clarifications on a series of allegations, including 'rabid dog' remark against the petitioner, in connection with the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) misappropriation case.

Apart from denying the allegations raised by the petitioner after the Lokayukta division bench decided to refer the CMDRF case involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the full bench, the Lokayukta said in the press release on Monday that the 'rabid dog' remark was made just to cite an example for not responding to the allegations raised against the Lokayukta by the petitioner through the media. A section had unleashed a campaign that the Lokayukta termed the petitioner a rabid dog. It was an attempt to divert attention, the statement read.

The Lokayukta also justified participation in the Iftar feast organised by the Chief Minister citing that it was not a personal feast organised by Pinarayi Vijayan but by the Chief Minister and officials of many judicial and quasi-judicial forums had attended.

