Kerala Lokayukta finds Minister K T Jaleel guilty of nepotism; directs government to remove him

The Kerala Lokayukta has found Kerala Higher Education and Minority Welfare Minister K T Jaleel guilty of nepotism and declared that the minister should not continue as a member of the council of ministers.

The Lokayukta gave a report to Kerala Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan to take appropriate action.

The allegation against Jaleel was that his second cousin K T Adeeb was appointed as general manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation by altering the qualifications required for the post. Following the allegations, Adeeb had resigned from the post in 2018 November.

According to the order issued by Lokayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lokayukta Justice Harun-Ul-Rashid on Friday, allegations of abuse of power, favouratism, nepotism and violation of oath of office against the minister were substantiated. The action of the minister to change the qualification for the post was to make his second cousin Adeeb eligible for the post.

"We also declare that since such allegation have been substantiated against the second respondent (Jaleel) he should not continue to hold the post as a member of the council of ministers," said the report.

According to sources, the Lokayukta sent the report about its declaration to the government and sought action under section 14 of the Kerala Lokayukta Act and hence the government will have to accept it.