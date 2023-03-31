Kerala Lokayukta order in crucial case against CM on March 31

The Kerala Lok Ayukta has posted for orders a pending case of alleged misappropriation of the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his previous term from 2016 to 2021.

The case assumed much significance as Vijayan would be forced to step down in case the Lok Ayukta order is adverse to him. The higher education minister in the previous government led by Vijayan resigned in April 2021 after the Lok Ayukta found him guilty of nepotism.

Even as the ruling left-front government brought in legislation amending the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act by including provisions empowering the Assembly to review Lok Ayukta orders disqualifying ministers, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is yet to give a nod to it. There were allegations that the amendment was aimed at overcoming any adverse orders by Lok Ayukta in the case against the Chief Minister.

The trial in the case was over one year back and hence the delay in issuing orders raised many eyebrows. The petitioner anti-corruption activist R S Sasikumar had recently moved the Kerala HC citing the uncertainty. Apart from Vijayan, other members of the previous cabinet are also accused in the case.

The alleged misuse of CMDRF is financial assistance of Rs. 25 lahk to the family of a deceased politician, financial assistance of Rs 9 lakh to the family of a deceased MLA and giving Rs. 20 lakh to a police official killed after a pilot vehicle of then CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan met with an accident. The petitioner alleged that these were violations of the CMDRF norms.