Kerala: 1 week home quarantine must for int'l arrivals

Kerala makes one week home quarantine mandatory for international arrivals

Omicron cases in Kerala was also increasing

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 07 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 22:53 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Like many other states, Kerala is also witnessing a surge in Covid cases again with test positivity rate (TPR) crossing the 8 per cent mark after a gap of over one month on Friday.

The state government has decided to make one week home quarantine mandatory for all international passengers as well as to increase random testing at airports as majority of the Omicron cases reported so far in the state were found to be in travellers from countries categorised as low-risk.

Kerala, which was in the news for the prolonging second wave of Covid, was heaving a sigh of relief as the cases were coming down over the last couple of months and went below the 4 per cent mark by last week of December.

However, over the last few days, the number of daily fresh Covid cases was steadily increasing and the TPR reached 8.2 percent on Friday with 5296 fresh cases. The total Covid active case in Kerala is now 27,859.

Omicron cases in Kerala was also increasing. With 25 more cases being confirmed on Friday, the total Omicron cases reported in Kerala so far reached 305. Among them, 209 of the infected came down from countries in the low-risk category.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that since the number of Omicran cases in passengers from low-risk countries was high, the seven days home quarantine would be made mandatory for all international passengers. As per the centre's guidelines, random testing of 2 per cent of the international passengers from low-risk countries need to be conducted. But it will be enhanced to 20 per cent in Kerala.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Kerala
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

 