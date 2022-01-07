Kerala makes one week home quarantine mandatory for international arrivals

Like many other states, Kerala is also witnessing a surge in Covid cases again with test positivity rate (TPR) crossing the 8 per cent mark after a gap of over one month on Friday.

The state government has decided to make one week home quarantine mandatory for all international passengers as well as to increase random testing at airports as majority of the Omicron cases reported so far in the state were found to be in travellers from countries categorised as low-risk.

Kerala, which was in the news for the prolonging second wave of Covid, was heaving a sigh of relief as the cases were coming down over the last couple of months and went below the 4 per cent mark by last week of December.

However, over the last few days, the number of daily fresh Covid cases was steadily increasing and the TPR reached 8.2 percent on Friday with 5296 fresh cases. The total Covid active case in Kerala is now 27,859.

Omicron cases in Kerala was also increasing. With 25 more cases being confirmed on Friday, the total Omicron cases reported in Kerala so far reached 305. Among them, 209 of the infected came down from countries in the low-risk category.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that since the number of Omicran cases in passengers from low-risk countries was high, the seven days home quarantine would be made mandatory for all international passengers. As per the centre's guidelines, random testing of 2 per cent of the international passengers from low-risk countries need to be conducted. But it will be enhanced to 20 per cent in Kerala.