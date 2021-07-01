Kerala man alleges forcible conversion of wife, son

Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed that his wife and 13 year old son should be produced before the court by next week

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 01 2021, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 19:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 44 year old man in Kerala's Malappuram district has alleged attempts to forcibly convert his wife and son to Islam by offering huge compensation.

Based on a petition of Malappuram Thenhipalam resident P T Gilbert, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed that his wife and 13 year old son should be produced before the court by next week.

The petitioner, who is a Christian hailing from Kannur district, alleged that his wife was lured by some of the neighbours of their rented house at Thenhipalam by offering Rs. 25 lakh and a house. 

The two were taken to Kozhikode based Therbiyathul Islam Sabha. He also expressed fears that his wife and children would be trafficked out of India for terrorist activities. Their neighbours who lured his wife were suspected to have connections with SDPI activists.

Gilbert, who is managing a taxi agency, said that his wife and son went missing on June 9. He alleged that their neighbours, including panchayat ward member, coerced his wife to convert to Islam against their will and were unlawfully detained at Therbiyathul Islam Sabha. The child in also kept away from him and being forced to convert to Islam.

Meanwhile, authorities at the Therbiyathul Islam Sabha told DH that the woman turned up at the centre at her own will along with her son and the allegations of forcible conversion was baseless.

Police sources said that a probe was already on to find it the woman was lured by giving any illegal offers.

Kerala
Malappuram
Religious conversion
Kerala High Court

