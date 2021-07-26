Kerala man arrested after he drags pet dog tied to his speeding car

In yet another instance of cruelty towards animals in Kerala, a dog was killed after it was dragged along the road by tying it to a speeding car on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at Ayarkunnam in Kottayam district. The local police held the accused who has been identified as Jehu Thomas, 22.

The incident came to light after local witnesses alerted some local activists. The accused was identified with the CCTV footage of the incident captured by a surveillance camera installed in a nearby premises. Subsequently, they reported the matter to the police and the police nabbed the accused by tracing the car.

The accused told the police that he did it by mistake. His version was that the local pet breed of his house used to be tied to the rear bumper of his car as they had no kennel.

Several such instances of cruelty towards pets, mainly dogs, have been reported in Kerala over the last few months. Recently, the Kerala High Court suo moto initiated a case on the basis of a dog being brutally killed and thrown into the sea in Thiruvananthapuram. The court even titled the case in the name of the pet, 'In Re: Bruno'. The brutal killing of Bruno had triggered strong resentment from celebrities as the video footage of the brutality went viral.

