Kerala man demolishes neighbour's shop with JCB in Malayalam movie style

Drawing inspiration from popular Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a man in Kerala recreated the demolition scene in real life and reduced his neighbour's shop to bits, claiming it was a an illegal spot for liquor trade and gambling.

Albin, 30, who struck down the Kannur-based shop in movie-style, was upset with his neighbour for allegedly stalling his marriage proposals, according to reports.

Before demolishing the 'illegal construction', Albin said, "For the past 30 years, the building is used for illegal liquor trade and gambling. We made multiple complaints to police and local authorities and are not getting any positive response from them."

He also added that the youngsters in the village are upset.