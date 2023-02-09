Kerala: Man ends life by jumping into own funeral pyre

Kerala: Man ends life by jumping into own funeral pyre

A suicide note, allegedly written by the man, was recovered by the police

PTI
PTI, Kollam, Kerala,
  • Feb 09 2023, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 18:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 68-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by lighting his own funeral pyre at Puthur in this district, police said on Thursday. Vijayakumar, a native of nearby Maranad, was found charred to death in his ancestral property.

The deceased had been suffering from some ailment and could not go for work for some time, they said.

His sister, who is living alone in a house on the property, noticed a blaze at midnight and thought that wood might have caught fire accidentally. She also doused it with the help of another relative living in the neighbourhood. In the morning, they found the body, they said.

A suicide note, allegedly written by Vijayakumar, was recovered by the police. In the letter addressed to his friend, the deceased man stated that he was ending his life as he was unable to work anymore due to his health condition, they added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
suicides
Suicide

What's Brewing

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 