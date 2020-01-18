Kerala man faces wrath for RTI query on PM's citizenship documents

A person hailing from Kerala is facing the wrath of BJP supporters after he made an RTI application seeking citizenship details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Joshy Kalluveetil of Chalakkudy in Thrissur district in central Kerala is receiving calls and messages from Modi supporters from within Kerala and even places like Nagpur after his RTI application's copy became viral on the social media.

While someone wanted to know why he didn't seek citizenship details of Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, some had expressed their resentment for making such an RTI query.

Joshy, who is an AAP worker and into the jewelry business, said that his intention of seeking the Prime Minister's citizenship details was to get an idea of what should be the basic documents one should keep to prove citizenship. "Following the row over CAA, there was a concern among scores of people on what should be the basic documents one should have to prove citizenship. Hence I sought the Prime Minister's citizenship proofs," Mr. Joshy told DH.

He said that he sent the RTI application to the Chalakkudy municipality and the municipality authorities informed that it was forwarded to the information officer at the Prime Minister's Office. The application was posted on the social media by someone without his knowledge, he said.