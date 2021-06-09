Kerala man gives up decades-long drinking habit, thanks Covid-induced lockdown for the push

While scores of tipplers in Kerala are struggling as liquor shops remain shut for more than a month now due to lockdown, a 75-year old man is motivating them by putting a stop to his decades-long drinking habit.

Following the prolonging lockdown, scores of tipplers turned up at hospitals with withdrawal. Black marketing of liquor and sales of spurious liquor also shot up in the state.

It was in this scenario that Devassy Kutty, a native of Naduvarambu near Irinjalakuda on the suburbs of Thrissur, decided to stop drinking. Kutty, involved in automobile business in Mumbai for several decades, said that he consumed liquor on a limited basis over the years, which came to an abrupt halt due to the lockdown. He had also developed a heart ailment a few years ago, which prompted him to give up the vice.

Read | Why India's second Covid-19 surge is so much worse than the first

As a gesture of thanks to the government for keeping the liquor outlets shut, which helped him quit drinking, he also contributed Rs 11,111 to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

He was also praised by friends and family.

Local panchayat President Jose J Chittillapally said that since Kutty made the announcement and made the contribution to local MLA and Education Minister R Bindu, locals would keep an eye on him to ensure that his announcement was not just for publicity.