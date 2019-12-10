Kerala man kills wife, files missing complaint

A man and his lover were held in Kerala on charges of murdering the former's wife and abandoning her body at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu three months ago.

According to police, the prime accused, Premkumar of Changanasserry from Kerala's Kottayam district, murdered his wife Divya, a native of Cherthala in Alappuzha, on September 21 with the help of his lover Sunitha, who works as a nurse at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Divya's body was abandoned at an isolated area in Thirunelveli the next day, the police said.

The Tamil Nadu police had earlier recovered the body, considered it unidentified and cremated it.

To mislead the police, Premkumar filed a missing complaint in Kerala about Divya and abandoned her mobile phone on an interstate train.

He also started living with Sunitha, who was also married to another person.