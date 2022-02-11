Kerala man rescued from mountain cleft targets Everest

Kerala youth Babu R, who was recued from a mountain cleft in a risky operation by Army the other day, said that he was not scared after being trapped as he was confident of somehow coming down.

Babu, who was discharged from the hospital on Friday, did not hide his desire to go mountaineering hereafter and also accepted the offer of help given by someone in Nepal to trek the Everest. When aksed if he was afraid, a cool Babu responded, "Of what?"

Recounting his experience, Babu said that he attempted climbing the same mountain earlier, but did not manage to reach the top. This time he was quite determined to reach the top, and hence, continued even as the teenagers who accompanied him returned on feeling thirsty.

When he reached the top, his legs slipped on dry grass and he fell 20 metres deep. Having sustained injuries to his leg, he knew it would be difficult to make it out without help. He first contacted a friend, and later the Fire and Rescue Services, and the police. Somehow, he slowly moved downwards and sat in the cave-like place, from where he was able to see all the rescue attempts.

Certain that the helicopter mission would not be successful did not mean he lost hope. The only thing that consistently remained a problem for him was dehydration as he was without water for two days.

Babu said that he still wishes to continue mountaineering, but hereafter with due permission from authorities and carrying adequate water and food.

Babu, who has been working as a news paper delivery boy, has previously worked at some hotels and an Air Forces mess. He also shared his desire to join the armed forces.

Alot of people gathered at the hospital and his house near Malampuzha greet Babu. Many had also presented him gifts as a token of appreciation.

