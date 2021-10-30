Kerala man's artistic signature goes viral

At a time when digital signatures are becoming quite common, a conventional signature of a government official in Kerala is going viral on social media.

It is the artistic touch that makes the signature of M K Jayan, block development officer of Mananthavady in Wayanad district, different. Jayan's signature that resembles a peacock's sketch is being widely shared across social media.

Jayan, who is also a poet known by the name Jayan Kuppady, has been using the signature over the last three decades. But it went viral on social media after someone recently shared a picture of Jayan's signature in an official document.

Jayan, who has a passion for drawing, says that he put this signature when his teacher in tenth-standard advised that students should ensure that the signatures they put on their Secondary School Leaving Certificates should be unique one and should be their life long signature.

Though Jayan has put his artistic signature on hundreds of official documents over the years, only now are people showing keen interest in seeing his signature.

Jayan, a native of Wayanad, did his schooling in the district itself and went to colleges in adjacent Kozhikode district.

