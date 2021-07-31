Kerala may rework Covid strategy as cases surge 

Kerala's Covid-19 strategy of delaying the peak has helped in keeping the pandemic under control. The state's health infrastructure is unburdened and the death count remains on the lower side. However, the prolonged lockdown and its effect on the economy and daily life seems to be nudging the government to change its course on the management of coronavirus.

It is learnt that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the state government's Covid expert committee members to review the lockdown strategy as the coronavirus situation in the state remained unabated.

Experts cautioned that a weakening economy could lead the state to a very disastrous situation, especially as unemployment increases and people's debts mount. Already, many traders and those involved in casual jobs have reportedly ended life due to financial woes that aggravated during the lockdown.

John Samuel, a former official of the United Nations Development Programme, told DH that around 50 per cent of Kerala's population was economically vulnerable and they were already hit by Covid. Only the government employees, pensioners, and the affluent sections were staying comfortable.

It was high time for the government to come out with a contingency plan that will help the economy, he said.

A member of the state government's expert panel asked whether priority should be given to reviving the economy by lifting the restrictions or keeping the Covid death toll as low as possible.

He said that the lowest seroprevalence of 44 per cent in Kerala proved that the state's delaying-peak strategy is right. If the relaxations are lifted and the Covid cases shoot up, the state's health infrastructure may not be able to handle it, and it would result in more deaths.

Samuel, however, said, there was a need for micro-level management and scientific planning like extended working hours for shops and commercial establishments to avoid crowding. A balanced approach would help to keep the economy afloat and also the Covid situation under control, he added.