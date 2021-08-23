Kerala may tighten restrictions as Covid surge continues

As the Covid spread in Kerala continues to remain high with the TPR remaining above the 15 per cent mark over the last one week, the state government is likely to withdraw the relaxations given in the lockdown norms. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the next four weeks would be very crucial for Kerala.

A review meeting by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the Covid situation is likely to be held on Tuesday. A decision on steps to contain the Covid spread may be taken at the meeting.

A total of 13,383 more fresh positive cases were reported on Monday when 85,650 samples were tested. The test positivity rate on Monday was 15.63 per cent. Over the last week, the TPR was remaining above 15 per cent.

The health minister’s caution came as social distancing norms were flouted across the state during the Onam celebrations. Apart from crowding at shops and commercial streets, tourist spots in the state were also witnessing a heavy rush during the Onam holidays.

Experts were learnt to have cautioned that the daily number of fresh Covid positive cases may go up to 30,000 in the coming weeks. Already the hospital bed occupancy crossed the 50 per cent mark.

