Kerala: Medical students seek nod to wear attire covering head in OT

A group of medical students in Kerala has sought permission for wearing attire covering their heads while in operation theatre.

Seven students of various batches of the Thiruvananthapuram government medical college hospital made the request citing their religious beliefs. They sought permission for wearing long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods.

The college principal Dr. Linet J Morris told DH that the technical difficulties involved in changing the operation theatre attire were explained to the student. They were also told that the matter would be discussed with other concerned.

The students said in their request to the principal on Monday that as per their religious belief they have to wear hijab always. Hence they were finding it difficult to maintain a balance between wearing attires that comply with their religious belief as well as hospital regulations. Long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods would allow them to maintain sterile precautions as well as religious attire, they said in the representation...

Dr. Morris said that the attire in operation theatres were decided as per international norms considering various technical aspects. Hence any change in the attire could be taken only after detailed discussions and consultations.

Last year the Kerala government had rejected the plea of a school student to allow hijab and full-sleeve as part of the uniform of the Student Police Cadet project.