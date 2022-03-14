Kerala mercury level nears 40 degrees Celsius

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting further escalation of the mercury level in the coming days, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued advisories to restrict outdoor activities between 11 am and 3 pm.

So far, the highest temperature recorded in the state was at Punalur in Kollam district where 38.7 degrees Celsius was recorded. A sunstroke case was also reported from the region.

IMD forecast escalation of the temperature at six of the 14 districts in the state and hence the temperature is likely to cross the 40 degree Celsius mark soon. Moderate summer rains were also forecast in some parts of the state, which may bring some relief.

KSDMA alerted people to keep off from getting exposed to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

