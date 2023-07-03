Kerala minister apologises to woman entrepreneur held on false charges of possessing 'LSD stamps' 

A woman entrepreneur in Kerala who was held on charges of possessing synthetic drugs and had to spend 72 days in jail has now proved her innocence as laboratory tests had found that what she was in possession was not drugs.

Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh on Sunday tendered apology to the woman and assured stringent action against excise officials for initiating action against her without proper verifications.

An excise inspector, identified as K Satheesh, who initiated the case against Sunny has been placed under suspension.

Sheela Sunny who was running a beauty parlour at Chalakudy in Thrissur district was held in February by the excise after recovering 'LSD stamps' from her bag and two-wheeler. The excise reportedly acted on a tip-off received over an internet call that she was into LSD stamp trade. Her arrest got wide media coverage and she was remanded to judicial custody. She secured bail after 72 days.

Sunny told the media that it was nightmaring experience that she had undergone. "I was not even aware what is LSD stamp. The excise search at my beauty parlour, following legal procedures and 72 days in prison felt like a nightmare. The support of my family helped me survive it," she told the media.

The family is still unaware how the dummy LSG stamps came in her bags and vehicle, though they suspect a relative who visited them just ahead of the excise action.

Adding to the mysteries, there were allegations that even as the lab report on the items recovered from her came in May, the authorities did not reveal it.

The excise crime branch took over the case after her husband submitted a petition to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.