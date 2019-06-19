Kerala minister bats for Central bill over Sabarimala

RSP MP from Kerala N K Premachandran's decision to introduce a private members' bill in the Lok Sabha for protecting religious practices at Sabarimala temple has drawn interesting positive reactions.

The Sabarimala Sreedharma Sastha Temple (Special Provisions) Bill mooted by Premachandran, which is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, aims at protecting the practice that prevented entry of women in the 10-50 age group in to the temple.

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakamapally Surendan, reacting to the issue, said that the state government's opinion was also that central legislation was required on the Sabarimala issue. Instead of a private members' bill, the central government should introduce such a bill, he said.

Kerala BJP leaders have welcomed the bill. Former Kerala BJP state president and former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan said on Wednesday that the bill mooted by Premachandran was in line with the BJP's stand on the issue. The bill is not against the interests of Sabarimala and there was no need to mix politics in it, he said.

Representatives of the Pandalam Palace, the erstwhile custodians of the Sabarimala temple, also lauded the move by the RSP MP. RSP is a coalition partner of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala. Congress has been pressing for such legislation.

The issue of entry of women to Sabarimala was one of the key talking points during the Lok Sabha election in Kerala. The BJP had even stated in its manifesto that steps to protect beliefs and faiths should be initiated.

Meanwhile, revision petitions against the September 2018 order lifting restriction on women of menstruating age to the temple are still pending before the SC.