Kerala Minister K T Jaleel accused of triggering communal sentiments

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel is being accused of triggering communal sentiments to resist the allegations over accepting Ramadan relief kits and Quran from UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Jaleel said in a social media post the other day that he was being attacked by his political opponents for accepting the Ramadan relief kits from the UAE consulate as part of a religious custom. If such customs are not allowed in present India, the centre should inform other countries about it. UAE had been distributing religious books to various countries over the years as a cultural practice. If that is not allowed here, I would return the Qurans received from the consulate even with utmost pain.

Indian Union Muslim League chief Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal alleged in an interview to a TV channel on Tuesday that Jaleel was trying to trigger communal sentiments. It was unfortunate that the Holy Quran, which is respected by all sections of people, has been dragged into a political controversy. He should not have done that, he said.

Jaleel's statement came close on the heels of reports that the Ministry of Finance might probe into the acceptance of 'gift' from UAE consulate considering petitions of Congress and BJP leaders.

The Kerala Lok Ayukta had also sent a notice to Jaleel as part of a preliminary enquiry into a petition alleging that the minister flouted Foreign Contribution (Regulation ) Act 2010 by accepting the offer from a foreign mission for Rs. 5 lakh without obtaining permission.

Jaleel was also facing allegations of facilitating distribution of around 300 Qurans received from the UAE consulate to various parts of the state, especially his home district, using a government agency's vehicle. The Qurans were also brought as diplomatic baggage.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had backed Jaleel. While replying to the no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Monday, he said that there was nothing unusual in Jaleel's acts.