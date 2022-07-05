Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan faces ire for anti-Constitution remarks, expresses regret

A remark made against the Indian Constitution has put a Kerala cabinet minister in the crosshairs of public ridicule and outcry.

Kerala culture minister and CPM member Saji Cheriyan, in a speech made at a party event in Pathanamthitta district, said that the Constitution enabled exploitation and looting of the people. In his speech, he also said that the country was still following a constitution prepared by the British, and only a few words like secularism and democracy were added to it.

“The Constitution was against the struggles of the working class. I condone exploitation of workers. Hence, crorepatis were growing,” he said.

After his remarks were widely shared on social media, the Congress as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party protested them vehemently and demanded that he step down from his ministerial post. Leaders of both parties even submitted petitions to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan demanding his resignation.

There were also demonstrations against the minister in various parts of the state.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that legal action would be initiated if the government did not act against the minister. The opposition also raised the issue in the Assembly.

However, Cheriyan defended his statement; in the Assembly he said his speech was being deliberately misconceived by a section of the media. According to him, he meant the Indian Constitution needed to be stronger to ensure justice to all, and resist the increasing social disparity.

Cheriyan also said he regretted if his statement conveyed any misleading message about the Constitution while he spoke in his colloquial style. He later told reporters there was no need for him to resign, as he did not insult the Constitution.

The CPM leadership defended the minister, with politburo member M A Baby stating it could be a slip of the tongue. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought an explanation from the minister, following which he made the clarification.