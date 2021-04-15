Kerala Minister tests Covid positive for second time

Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar has tested Covid positive for the second time in a gap of seven months.
The Minister said in a social media post that his son was also tested Covid positive. He said that he was having cold and lost smell and hence got tested for Covid on Wednesday.
Sunil Kumar also said that he was planning to take Covid vaccination on Thursday. Having tested Covid positive earlier, in September last, he was taking adequate precaution while interacting with public, said Sunil Kumar.
Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees
Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change
In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change
Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group
How working from home changed wardrobes globally
With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages
What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
How the largest flying animals supported their necks