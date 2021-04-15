Kerala Minister tests Covid positive for second time

Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar has tested Covid positive for the second time in a gap of seven months.

The Minister said in a social media post that his son was also tested Covid positive. He said that he was having cold and lost smell and hence got tested for Covid on Wednesday.

Sunil Kumar also said that he was planning to take Covid vaccination on Thursday. Having tested Covid positive earlier, in September last, he was taking adequate precaution while interacting with public, said Sunil Kumar.