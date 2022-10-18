Kerala ministers ‘assure’ Daya Bai of fulfilling demands; say ‘to be considered’ in minutes of meeting

Endosulfan victims in Kerala accused the government of abandoning them by undermining the assurances, given by two state cabinet ministers while talking with social activist Daya Bai, in the minutes of the meeting made public later.

Bai, who began her hunger strike in front of the government secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on October 2, had demanded proper health infrastructure and daycare facilities for endosulfan victims in Kasargod. Even though her health deteriorated, and she was moved to hospital, she continued with her hunger strike.

According to sources, health minister Veena George and social justice minister R Bindu, as instructed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, held talks with Bai on Sunday. Although the ministers assured the activists measures such as introducing advanced neurology treatment facilities in the district hospital and setting up daycare facilities in all local bodies, in the minutes of the meeting it was only mentioned that “demands would be considered”.

Endosulfan Victims' Action Council leader Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan said they feel ditched because the assurances given by the ministers were watered down.

Although a march to the health minister’s residence had been planned on Tuesday, it did not materialize because of the discussion between Bai and the ministers.

Because of the government’s cavalier stance, Bai decided to continue her agitation, despite her deteriorating health.

Congress leaders, who called on the 81-year-old activist on Tuesday, also urged the government to show humanitarian considerations.