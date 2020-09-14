Kerala Minister's wife, son to initiate legal steps against media

Kerala Industry Minister E P Jayarajan's wife and son are initiating legal action against media for publishing allegations against them.

A statement from the minister's office said that the minister's wife sent a legal notice to a vernacular daily and his son would also initiate legal action. The legal notice sought withdrawal of the news and an apology or else civil and criminal suit seeking damages of Rs 50 lakh would be initiated

The minister's wife P K Indira visited a bank on last Thursday, a day before she was tested Covid-19 positive, to open her locker while she was awaiting Covid-19 test result. There were allegations that Indira's bank visit was suspicious as her son was facing allegations of nexus with gold smuggling accused and received commissions.

Indira maintained that the reports in a section of media that she was under quarantine period when she visited the bank was false. She was only awaiting Covid-19 test result and the Covid-19 norms did not prescribe quarantine for those awaiting test results. Moreover, she had no symptoms at the time. She also said that she visited the bank locker to take gold ornaments for presenting to grandchildren on their upcoming birthday.