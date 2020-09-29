Kerala MLA launches search for 'girl' who accused Congress of sabotaging housing scheme

An MLA in Kerala has launched a search for a girl who made an emotional post accusing the Congress in Kerala of sabotaging a housing scheme for the homeless.

Suspicions that the complainant was a fictitious one planted by the Left cadres prompted the MLA to launch the search.

Congress MLA Anil Akkara, who represents the Wadakkancherry constituency in Thrissur district, staged the waiting demonstration on Tuesday.

The row is over a UAE agency-funded Rs 20-crore housing project for the homeless at Wadakancherry, stalled following allegations of commissions in the deal.

The Congress party has been taking up the issue. The CBI has registered a case on the basis of a petition given by him. The Left parties and activists attacked Akkara on the social media accusing him of tarnishing dreams of families yearning for a home.

Coinciding with this, a social media post in the name of one 'Neethu Johnson' surfaced. The girl said that the project was a dream of many poor families like hers who lacked secure homes. CPM cadres circulated it widely to attack the Congress, especially Akkara.

Akkara made a preliminary inquiry and confirmed that it was a fictitious person. He gave a political counter-attack by urging through social media to 'Neethu Johnson' to come and meet him and promised to support her family by providing a house. He staged a wait with party workers for two hours in the town on Tuesday. However, Neethu Johnson did not turn up.

The MLA is planning to approach the police to see if social media was being misused by fake profiles. Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports say that the people who created the fictitious person have been traced.