Kerala MLA moots law on Sabarimala

Close on the heels of an MP from Kerala mooting a private member's bill to protect beliefs at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, a Congress MLA in Kerala also made a similar move.

MLA M Vincent has sought the permission of speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly to introduce a bill to protect beliefs over Sabarimala. The objective of the bill is to ban entry of women in the 10-50 age group to the temple, by considering the Ayyappa devotees as a separate section.

Mr Vincent, who represents the Kovalam constituency in Thiruvananthapuram, said that following the Supreme Court order in September last year, which lifted the restrictions imposed on women entering Sabarimala, he sought the permission of the speaker to introduce a bill to protect beliefs at Sabarimala.

But the speaker denied permission to it in November last year.

With a bill in this regard coming up in the Lok Sabha now, Vincent gave a fresh request to the speaker seeking reconsideration of his plea to introduce the bill.