Kerala MLA quizzed by ED for accepting bribe

A MLA in Kerala was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with allegations of accepting bribe of Rs. 25 lakh from a government aided school management.

The ED initiated the probe against K M Sahji, who is a MLA of Indian Union Muslim League, which is a coalition partner of the Congress in Kerala.

The ED earlier made an assessment of Shaji's assets including a luxury house in Kozhikode that allegedly flouted the approved plan.

The state vigilance is also conducting a probe against Shaji.

Shaji, who is the MLA of Azhikode in Kannur district, allegedly accepted bribe of Rs. 25 lakh from an aided school management to upgrade it from high school to higher secondary school.