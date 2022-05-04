Kerala moots regulations for film industry amid calls to publicise Hema committee report

The Kerala government has come out with a set of draft regulations for the film industry, which includes setting up of a tribunal and a grievance redressal mechanism.

A talk initiated by the state government with representatives of film forums on the recommendations on Wednesday witnessed differences of opinion as well as a demand by a section of women in the film industry to make the report of Justice K Hema on the problems in the industry public.

The key recommendations mooted by the government were to bring in a legislation for regulating the film industry, setting up a tribunal and a grievance redressal authority, prohibiting auditions through social media without proper registrations as producers, ensuring basic facilities and safe travel and accommodation for women at film sets, executing written contracts, equal remuneration, and penalty for payment defaults.

The regulations were drafted by the Kerala cultural affairs department on the basis of the Hema committee report.

Even as Women in Cinema Collective, a forum of women working in the film industry, reiterated the demand that the findings and recommendations of the committee should be made public, cultural affairs minister Saji Cheriyan rejected the demand, citing that it would affect the privacy of those who gave statements to the committee.

WCC members including actress Padmapriya and film editor Beena Paul said that instead of the government coming out with a set of recommendations, the government should have made public the findings of Hema committee, and only then could the participants in the decision-making process ensure that proper provisions to prevent the problems in the film industry were included in the draft legislations. They also said that the regulations should be implemented in a time-bound manner, especially since the discussions were being initiated more than two years after the Hema committee submitted its report to the government.

Association of Malayalam Movie Artists representatives actors Siddique and Edavela Babu said that they were not opposed to making public the Hema committee reports. They also said that majority of the recommendations were ideal while some recommendations required more clarity.

Government sources said that based on the suggestions received at the meeting, the draft regulations would be further modified.