Kerala moots special plane to bring Indians from Coronavirus-hit China

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider options like operating a special flight to China to bring the Indians, including many from Kerala, who were stranded there owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Chief Minister also offered the service of medical professionals from Kerala.

Meanwhile, about 25 Malayali medical students from Wuhan in China reached Kerala after medical screening. One person admitted at a hospital in Kochi with suspected Coronavirus infection was tested to be negative, while many who recently returned from China were still under surveillance.

A medical team from the union health ministry visited Kerala and reviewed the measures being taken against Corona.