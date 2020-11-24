Kerala moves SC against leasing airport to Adani

Kerala moves SC against leasing Thiruvananthapuram Airport to Adani group

Kerala govt alleges the condition of requiring experience in airport management was removed for the tender to lease Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2020, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 20:36 ist
Credit: PTI file photo.

The Kerala government has approached the Supreme Court against the Centre’s move to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises.

The Kerala High Court had last month dismissed all petitions, including one by the state government, challenging the Centre’s decision to hand over Adani group the operations of the international airport, which was one of the six for which the Adani group won a lease.

In its plea, the state government sought stay on the High Court order.

The state government, in its plea, said the High Court failed to appreciate that the process of tender was vitiated for many reasons and one of the pre-qualification conditions was that the tenderer should have previous experience in airport management.

“Instead, the previous practice of providing previous experience in Airport management as a prequalification was deliberately deleted from the RFP related to Thiruvananthapuram Airport. This is done with a deliberate attempt to avoid the state government, which is having previous experience," it said.

The airport has around 335 acres of land including the land given by the state government. From 2000 onwards, the state acquired land and gave it free of cost to AAI (Airport Authority of India) on the expectation that the value of land would be converted into equity of the state government in the event of airport being structured into a company or an SPV set up to manage the airport, it said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Adani Group
Thiruvananthapuram
Airport
AAI

What's Brewing

Disney opens online store in India

Disney opens online store in India

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

ICC nominates Kohli for Men's Player of the Decade

ICC nominates Kohli for Men's Player of the Decade

Tooter: Meet the desi alternative to Twitter

Tooter: Meet the desi alternative to Twitter

 