Kerala mulls lockdown as daily Covid-19 cases cross 1,000-mark

Daily fresh Covid-19 cases in Kerala crossed the 1,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday as 1,038 were tested positive.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that as the Covid-19 numbers were going up, the state would have to even consider a total lockdown.

The total Covid-19 cases in Kerala so far crossed the 15,000-mark to reach 15,032. Of this 8,821 were now under treatment. While 6,162 recovered, 45 persons died so far, which included a 75 -year-old woman in Idukki district that was reported on Wednesday.

As many as 785 of the 1,038 fresh cases on Wednesday were due to local contact. In Thiruvananthapuram, of the 226 fresh cases, 190 were due to local contact, most of which were in coastal areas. Four ward councillors in Thiruvananthapuram were also also tested positive, triggering the scare of more local spread.

Vijayan said that even as the state's Covid-19 scenario was alarming, the cases per million in Kerala was only 419.1 while it was 864.4 cases nationally. Fatality rate in Kerala is 0.31 percent while at the national level it was 2.41 percent.

He also said that the recovery rate in Kerala was comparatively low as the state was following a stringent discharge policy of two negative test results, whereas in other places those without symptom after ten days of hospitalisation was being discharged. Even as the state now decided to discharge Covid-19 patients based on antigen test instead of RT-PCR test, the other discharge norms could be followed as such. Compared to other states, the rate of fresh case in Kerala was also low, he said.