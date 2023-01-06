Kerala: Murder angle suspected in woman filmmaker's death from 2019

Mystery shrouds the unnatural death of a young woman filmmaker in Kerala that took place four years ago.

Filmmaker Nayana Sooryan was found dead in a room at her rented house in Thiruvananthapuram on February 24, 2019. She was then 28.

Since her friends who first spotted the body said that the room was locked from inside, the police had concluded that it was a death by suicide.

However, the postmortem examination report that came out recently stated that there were marks of strangulation on her body. Subsequently her relatives demanded a detailed investigation.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar said that a murder angle was suspected and hence detailed probe by the Crime Branch would be ordered.

A preliminary inquiry had reportedly found lapses in the initial investigation. Already those who first spotted the body were quizzed again by the police again.

Sooryan started her career as assistant director with noted filmmaker Lenin Rajendran. Rajendran died in January 2019.

Sooryan was said to be mentally upset after Rajendran's death. She also independently directed a short film for an anthology.