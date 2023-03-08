Kerala Muslim couple's re-marriage flayed

The Council for Fatwa and Research under the Darul Huda Islamic University in Malappuram district flayed the decision

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 08 2023, 23:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 23:43 ist
Advocate Shukkur and Sheena Shukkur. Credit: Special Arrangement

The decision of a Muslim couple from Kasargod in Kerala to re-register their marriage under Special Marriage Act after three decades has not gone down well with some Muslim outfits.

The Council for Fatwa and Research under the Darul Huda Islamic University in Malappuram district flayed the decision. According to a statement, the couple who have been following Islamic beliefs were now re-registering their marriage to over come the Islamic norms with regard to succession of their wealth.

Advocate and rights activist C Shukkur and his wife Sheena Shukkur re-registered their marriage in the presence of their three daughters at Kasargod on Wednesday. They said that they used the International women's day for the event so as to effectively convey their campaign for the need for changing the Islamic succession norms that give only two-third share of parents wealth to daughters.

