Kerala Muslim League leader suspended for joining left-front's anti-CAA stir

The Indian Union Muslim League, a key coalition partner of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala, has suspended a local leader of the party who took part in the state-wide human chain organised by the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala on the Republic Day to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act

K M Basheer, vice-president of IUML's Beypore assembly constituency committee at Kozhikode district in North Kerala, was suspended.

While the action was widely considered a punitive measure for taking part in the human chain by the left front despite the IUML deciding to keep off from it, IUML leaders maintained that the action was initiated for openly opposing the party stand. Mr. Basheer had stated that he did not regret for taking part in the human chain and would wish to have more joint stirs against CAA.

Meanwhile, K T Jaleel, a minister in the Kerala left front government, who was a former IUML leader, said that many IUML activists had taken part in the joint stir against CAA.