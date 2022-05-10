Kerala Muslim scholar lambasted for remarks against inviting girl on stage

A Muslim scholar in Kerala is being widely denounced for his criticism about calling a girl student to stage to give her an educational award.

M T Abdulla Musaliyar, a senior member of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (Samastha), an association of eminent Sunni Islamic scholars’ of the state, was recorded making a controversial remark during the inauguration of a madrasa in northern Kerala’s Malappuram district.

When a class 10 girl student was invited to the stage to accept an award, Musaliyar could be heard asking the organisers why she was invited on to the stage. “Don’t you know Samastha’s rules? Don’t call girls to the dais! Instead call their parents. If you repeat this, I will show you,” Musaliyar was shown to be saying rudely. Musaliyar is also the General Secretary of the Samastha’s education board.

The video went viral on social media triggering widespread criticism. Women leaders from the community, too, joined in with their condemnation of Musaliyar’s remarks.

On the other hand, a Muslim student leader supported Musaliyar; leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League, as well as Samastha’s top leaders were yet to react.

Muslim Students Federation former national vice president Fathima Tahiliya said in a social media post that trying to keep away women from the forefront, instead of promoting their abilities would only lead to women ignoring the leaders in due course.

She also reminded everyone of the appreciation received by Safa Fabin who had translated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech during a function at Malappuram in 2019.

MSF state president P K Navas, however, backed Musaliyar and said that the criticism against the latter were attempts by groups with vested interest against the community.