Kerala: Mystery over bullets with suspected Pakistan link continues

The Kerala Police has sought service of central agencies to locate the sources of 14 bullets with suspected Pakistan links found abandoned at rural parts of Kollam district in south Kerala on Saturday.

Officials of the Military Intelligence and IB are learnt to have examined the bullets on Sunday, while a NIA team is also likely to examine the pellets soon. The Kerala Police's anti-terrorist squad led by DIG Anup Kuruvilla John already launched a probe into the matter.

Kerala state police chief Loknath Behera said that since the bullets were suspected to be foreign made, the service of central agencies was sought to locate the actual sources.

The 'POF' mark on the pellets triggered suspicions that it was manufactured at Pakistan Ordinance Factories. Since Kulathupazha area in Kollam, where the bullets were found abandoned were adjacent to forest, the police are also carrying out checks in the forest areas. The area is also close to Tamil Nadu border.

A police source said that the police were having couple of suspicions. It could be either misplaced by those associated by extremist outfits or left-wing extremists or could be illegally obtained by poachers. Some times the pellets are even abandoned there by some one who accidentally got it, he said.