Kerala: NCP president, former minister died

NCP Kerala president and former Kerala minister Thomas Chandy (72) died in Kochi on Friday.

Chandy, who was an MLA of Kuttanad in Alappuzha, was undergoing treatment for cancer for quite some time.

Chandy served as transport minister in the present Left Front government in Kerala for around eight months in 2017.

He entered politics through the Congress and later joined the NCP. He won the Assembly elections for three consecutive terms from Kuttanad.

Chandy was also an NRI businessman and a hotelier. His resort at Alappuzha faced allegations of land encroachment and he had to resign from the Cabinet in this connection.