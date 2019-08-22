Kerala NDA leader held for financial cheating in UAE

In an embarrassment to the BJP in Kerala, a prominent NDA leader in the state, Thushar Vellapally, has been arrested by the police at Ajman in UAE on charges of financial cheating.

Thushar, who contested against Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad in the Lok Sabha polls, is the leader of BDJS, a prominent coalition partner of BJP in Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging that all possible help within the limits may be extended to him.

Thushar is the son of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) president Vellapally Natesan. He is also vice president of SNDP that represents the prominent Hindu-Ezhava community in Kerala.

Mr. Natesan alleged that Thushar was trapped in the case. A native of Thrissur in Kerala, who was a sub-contractor of a construction firm, Boeing Constructions, run by Natesan and Thushar in Ajman, reportedly filed the petition against Thushar. The issue pertaining to defaulting payment of a cheque for around Rs 20 crore owing to insufficent bank balance. Thushar who went to Ajman for mediation on the issue landed in police custody.