Kerala NGO steps up efforts to trace jackals

Even as jackals are very familiar to Keralites mainly through fairy tales, the state lacked any proper data of its population and the species is being reported disappearing from many parts of the state.

It is in this backdrop that a nature foundation in Kerala has initiated a survey to trace the jackal population of the state. As many as 89 per cent of the around 1,200 persons who responded to the online survey within five days after it was launched are aware of jackals, of which 78 per cent have even spotted it, mainly in north Kerala districts like Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram.

Aranyakam Nature Foundation, a Kochi-based NGO formed by a group of forest and wildlife researchers, enthusiasts and photographers, have initiated the novel online survey aimed at tracing the regions in Kerala where jackals are being spotted.

Wildlife expert and the foundation chairperson Dr P S Easa told DH that while jackals, known in Malayalam as 'Kurukkan', 'Kurunnari' and 'Oolan', used to be widely seen across Kerala earlier, these days it was disappearing from many areas. There is no data regarding jackals. Since jackals often live in villages, the forest department also did not have any data about its population. Hence, the foundation initiated the survey mainly targeting villages.

Dr Easa also said that though there were no fears of the species facing any extinction, there were reports of jackals being killed owing to fear about it and damages it causes to domestic animals and birds. The basic reason for jackals reported disappearing from many areas could be due to the vanishing of bushy regions where it used to live.

Managing trustees of the foundation Dhruvaraj S, who is a Data analyst and wildlife enthusiast, said that within five days after the cloud sourcing-based survey was launched, over 1,200 responded. Of that 89 percent was aware of jackals and among that 78 per cent had even seen it, the maximum numbers being from North Kerala districts. More data are being expected, based on a which the data need to analysed and report on the status of jackals would be finalised, he said.