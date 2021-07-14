Kerala nun defends her case herself against expulsion from convent

A Kerala nun, expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation under the Roman Catholic Church subsequent to her participation in stir against rape accused Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, has pleaded before the Kerala High Court to allow her to remain in the convent and fight her case.

With her lawyer backtracking from the case, the nun, Lucy Kalappura, argued her case herself during the hearing on Wednesday. While the court maintained that she should move out of the convent and she would be provided police protection, Kalappura maintained that she has been a nun over the last 39 years and she has no other place to go. She became emotional during the argument.

A single bench of justice Raja Vijayaraghavan maintained that since Kalappura herself raised complaints against other residents in the convent, it would be better that she moved out of the convent so that her protection could be ensured. The court posted the case for final orders.

The FCC authorities had directed her to vacate the convent after Apostolic Signatura, the supreme authority of the Catholic church at Vatican, recently rejected her appeal against dismissal from the Congregation. She had also moved a civil suit against this.

The actions against the nun came after she joined the stir seeking action against Mulakkal. The charges against her included causing insult to the church by making false accusation against the church leadership in television discussions, taking part in the stir against Franco without the church’s permission, purchasing a car and publishing books without the permission of the church.

An autobiography published by the nun, who is working as a teacher in a school under the church, also alleged of sexual harassement of nuns by priests in the church.