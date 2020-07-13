Kerala nun rape case: Warrant issued against Franco Mulakkal

A sessions court in Kottayam district in Kerala issued a warrant against former bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal who was accused of raping a nun at a convent.

Considering the case on Monday, the court cancelled the bail given to Franco as he regularly failed to appear before court. Cases will be also registered against two persons who stood as sureties for granting bail to Franco. The prosecution maintained that Franco's contentions that he was under observation for Covid-19 as his lawyer was tested positive for the virus and that the place where he stayed was a containment zone were wrong.

The Kerala High Court recently rejected a petition of Franco seeking discharge from the case. A nun of a convent at Kuravilangad in Kottayam district alleged that Franco sexually assaulted her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. The police filed charge-sheet against him for various offences, including rape.

The sessions could will be considering the case again on August 13