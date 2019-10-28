Kerala nun seeks Pope's intervention

A Kerala nun has sought an opportunity for personal hearing by Vatican and intervention of Pope Francis into the decision of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation under the Roman Catholic Church to suspend her.

Sister Lucy Kalappura of the Mananthavady diocese at Wayand in North Kerala sought opportunity for personal appearance as an appeal filed by her earlier was rejected by the Vatican. The nun has been alleging that the church leadership was taking vindictive action against her for taking part in the stirs against former bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun.

In the letter sent to Prefect of Congregation for the Oriental Churches, Cardinal Sandri, the other also Sister Lucy repeated the allegations. She urged that a tribunal may consider her petition and she may be also given an opportunity to present a case before Pope Francis.

Sister Lucy was suspended citing various charges, included purchasing car and publishing books without the permission of the church, causing insult to the church by making a false accusation against the church leadership in television discussions and taking part in the stir against Franco without the church’s permission. She also filed a police complaint against the church authorities alleging attempt to defame her by publishing edited video footage of visitors meeting her at the convent.