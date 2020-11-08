Kerala nurse's care for Covid-19 patient goes viral

A nurse in Kerala is receiving much attention as she was seen feeding a 76-year-old Covid-19 patient at the Alappuzha government medical college hospital in Kerala.

The gesture of the young nurse, Stephy Rose Simon, assumed much significance as health workers in the state had been justifying even serious lapses allegedly leading to the death of patients by citing the workload.

Stephy has been working in the Covid-19 ward at the medical college hospital under the RSBY scheme. The patient at the ward was fed by Stephy as he was showing reluctance to take food. She was in a PPE kit.

Most Covid-19 patients are not having by-standers even as the government now decided to allow by-standers for those who necessarily require support.

Stephy's act was captured by another patient in the ward and he posted it on social media. Subsequently, Stephy got much appreciation.

Recently a doctor at Ernakulam medical college hospital itself alleged that some nurses were not taking proper care of Covid-19 patients and it even led to the death of a couple of patients.

An audio message sent by a nursing officer of the Ernakulam medical college hospital to her junior colleagues stating that even as many patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19 have died due to lapses in medical care, the doctors are protecting the nurses considering their workload, and it has triggered strong protests. Hence the act of Stephy has assumed much significance.