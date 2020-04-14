Kerala observes low key Vishu amid coronavirus crisis

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Keralites celebrated a low key "Vishu" , the Malayalam new year, on Tuesday, hoping that days of plenty, prosperity and peace will return. People woke up in the early hours to see the auspicious "Vishu Kani", symbolising hope, promise and fine prospects they wish to have in the year ahead.

The ritual comprises arranging on platters auspicious articles like seasonal fruits, vegetables, flower, gold and clothes which together form the first sight when the family members wake up on the Vishu day. Normally, Keralites dressed in their traditional attire throng temples across the state. However, this year due to the lockdown restrictions, temple visits were given a go by. The famed Sri Krishna temple at Guruvayur and the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala witnessed heavy rush of devotees during the Vishu day.

But pilgrims were not allowed inside and only temple officials and security personnel were present for the"Vishu kani". Rehaman, a small time trader, said very few people have come out for Vishu purchases due to the restrictions.

It is fine as it is for a good cause, while Radha, a young woman said she could not celebrate the festival. "We have no money, no job. With whatever little we have, we are celebrating the festival", she said. 87-year-old Vilasini Nambiar, a retired college professor, said vishu has visited the state during a most bewildering time. "It should, however, remind us that every mountain must have its valley, desert its oasis, every storm cloud its rainbow, every night its day. We are prepared to believe that we will overcome this misfortune", she told PTI.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Amit Shah, Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, were among those who greeted people on the occasion of Vishu.