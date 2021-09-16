Kerala octogenarian cycles 4,300 kilometre 

An octogenarian from Kerala has become an inspiration for many as he cycled around 4,300 kilometres at the age of 80 and finished his venture at Khardung La mountain pass at Leh in Ladakh.

Spreading the message of healthy living at a time when the young generations were falling into substance abuse and liquor was the mission of the plumber turned cyclist from Thrissur district.

Jose, a native of Athani in Thrissur, has been a regular cyclist from his school days. He used to regularly take part in short distance cycle trips as well as swimming events. It was a long pending dream that Jose accomplished as he reached one of the highest motorable mountain pass by cycling on Saturday over coming the health issues he suffered in between. He could be even the oldest person to cycle to the Khardung La.

Jose started his expedition from Thrissur in July with the support of various cycling outfits. After cycling around 3,000 kilometres in the hilly terrains of Ooty and Wayanad, he reached Chandigarh by middle of August and from there resumed his expedition targeting Khardung La.

He was also accompanied by another cycling enthusiast from Kerala, P R Gokul. On the way, Jose suffered breathing difficulties. But Gokul and his wife Dr Lekha Lekhmsi gave moral support to him and he continued the expedition with an oxygen cylinder.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among those who hailed Jose for his achievement and inspiring others to overcome the odds in life.

