Kerala officer killed in chopper crash recently visited home

Kerala officer killed in crash visited home recently

He is survived by his wife Sreelekshmi and two children

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 09 2021, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 10:06 ist
Junior warrant officer Pradeep Arakkal, who was among those killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of 13 including CDS Bipin Rawat, was a native of Thrissur district in Kerala. Credit: IANS Photo

Junior warrant officer Pradeep Arakkal, who was among those killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of 13 including CDS Bipin Rawat, was a native of Thrissur district in Kerala.

Just a few weeks ago Arakkal had visited his family for his father's medical treatment.

According to sources, he joined the Air Force in 2004 and led flood rescue operations for the Indian Air Force during the 2018 floods in Kerala.

The officer is the son of Radhakrishnan and Kumari of Ponnukara near Thrissur. He is survived by his wife Sreelekshmi and two children — six-year-old Dakshindev and two-year-old Devprayag.

Pradeep had also participated in the anti-naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and flood relief operations in Uttarakhand.

Two relatives of Pradeep left for Coimbatore by Wednesday evening. His funeral will be performed with state honours, government sources told DH.

Kerala
Helicopter Crash
Bipin Rawat
India News

