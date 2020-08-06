Kerala on alert as rains gain strength

Kerala on alert as rains gain strength

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Aug 06 2020
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 19:48 ist
Railway officials inspect a track, damaged due to a landslide following heavy rain, at Muttamplam in Kottayam district. Credit: PTI

Many parts of Kerala, especially norther districts of Malappuram and Wayanad, received heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Hundreds of families were shifted to relief camps due to flood and landslide alerts and damages caused to houses. Heavy rains were received mostly near Nilambur in Malappura and Puthumalla in Wayanad. There were also reports of landslides inside forest areas as uprooted trees were spotted in rivers.

A red alert was sounded for Malappuram district and orange alert in eight district in central and north Kerala on Friday also. Water level of dams were being monitored constantly.

Four rain-related deaths were reported in the state over the last two days.

Since the state witnessed major calamities in the last two years, this time calamity mitigation measures like shifting people from calamity prone areas were initiated in advance.

