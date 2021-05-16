Kerala on alert as seven cases of black fungus infection reported

At least seven persons in Kerala were so far reported to have Mucormycosis (black fungus) infection.

Health department sources said that among the seven under treatment for black fungus infection in Kerala, three recently came down from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. All three were stable.

The infections disease wing of Thiruvananthapuram medical college and the state medical board were looking into the black fungus infections reported in the state. The health department also alerted all hospitals treating Covid patients to be alert against the fungus infection. At the time of discharge, Covid patients have to be made aware of the symptoms of the fungal infection.

Meanwhile, the Covid test positivity rate of the state declined slightly to 25.61 per cent on Sunday as 29,704 cases fresh cases were reported. Over the last several days, daily new cases were over 30,000.

A triple lockdown will be imposed at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur and Malappuram districts from Monday. The state-wide lockdown was also extended till May 23.

The first oxygen express train reached Kerala on Sunday. The train carrying 118 MT oxygen reached Kochi and from there, it was being distributed to various districts. An oxygen war room was formed in the state to streamline oxygen supply to hospitals. One more oxygen express train is expected to reach Kerala soon, health department sources said.